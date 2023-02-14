TREASURIES-Yields rise as market prices in tighter Fed policy after CPI

By Matt Tracy

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after the release of the latest consumer price index data, reflecting market expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Headline prices increased 0.5% month-over-month in January, after gaining 0.1% in December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Core prices, meanwhile, rose 0.4% month-over-month.

Both readings fell in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters. USCPI=ECI, USCPF=ECI

The Fed will need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation, two U.S. central bank officials said on Tuesday, as they put investors on notice that borrowing costs may ultimately need to go higher than is now widely expected.

"Inflation is normalizing but it's coming down slowly," Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday. "I just think there's gonna be a lot more inertia, a lot more persistence to inflation than maybe we'd all want."

Traders of interest rate futures now see the Fed raising borrowing costs three more times, bringing the policy rate to the 5.25%-5.50% range by July and above the 5.1% by December that policymakers previously projected.

"The idea that there would be significant disinflation and a subsequent need to pull back on tightening rate policy has unwound," said Tim Schwarz, portfolio manager at Ninety One.

"In the end, it was pretty much a sideways print, but certainly one that corroborates the path of higher rates deeper into the year," he said.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 3.760%, their highest since Jan. 3, reflecting market expectations that the Fed keeps interest rates higher for longer.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose to 4.624%, their highest since early November. The two-year is particularly sensitive to rate movement expectations.

“My quick take on this is that the number in my view is higher than what the market expected," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of rates trading at BTIG.

"Disinflation is kind of changed here," he said. "This gives some ammunition to the Fed to basically come out with more hawkish rhetoric."

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB inverted further to minus 86.3 basis points on Tuesday, after inverting as far as minus 88 basis points last week.

Prior to the CPI report, the Fed's Senior Loan Officer Survey on Monday indicated tightening credit conditions, as the latest quarter's results showed banks continuing to tighten their lending standards despite tighter spreads.

The next major data point will come Wednesday after the release of January retail sales volume. This is expected to show retail sales rebounding 1.6% in January after falling 1.1% in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists. USRSL=ECI

Later this month, on Feb. 24, the Commerce Department will release personal consumption expenditure and income data.

The Treasury Department will sell $36 billion in 17-week bills on Wednesday, following weaker than expected demand for last week's auctions. On Thursday, it will also sell $75 billion in four-week bills and $60 billion in eight-week bills.

February 14, Tuesday 2:37PM New York / 1937 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.665

4.7869

0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8325

5.0223

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-19/256

4.6239

0.090

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-28/256

4.3197

0.099

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-190/256

4.0063

0.080

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-146/256

3.9019

0.064

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-216/256

3.7607

0.042

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-208/256

3.94

0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-224/256

3.8005

0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.00 4.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.25 3.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.