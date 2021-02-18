TREASURIES-Yields rise as market eyes new trading range

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as the market adjusted to higher levels on the longer end of the curve that were reached this week on expectations of extended fiscal and monetary stimulus and signs of an economic upswing.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which touched 1.333% on Wednesday, its highest level since Feb. 27, 2020, was last up a basis point at 1.3091%.

The 30-year U.S. yield US30YT=RR, which hit a one-year high of 2.112% on Wednesday, was last up 2.4 basis points at 2.0933%.

"The market is basically establishing a new trading range here, partly in response to much greater growth prospects," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen.

He added that the 10-year yield is resetting and could eventually climb to the 1.5% to 2% range.

"Anywhere in there towards the end of the year is consistent with better growth, an economy that's moving forward in terms of opening up because the (COVID-19) vaccine is rolling out, and more importantly, that's not a problematic level for the non-Treasury markets: equities, credit spreads, etcetera," Rodriguez said.

Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell to 0.105%, matching a record low reached on Feb. 8. It was last up less than a basis point at 0.113%.

Rodriguez said that while there was some technical potential for the two-year yield to fall further, the probability of that was low.

On the data front, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 861,000 for the week ended Feb. 13, compared with 848,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 765,000 applications in the latest week.

Later on Wednesday, the Treasury Department will auction $9 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US30YTIP=RR, which was last at -0.075%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, steepened by 2.8 basis points to 119.95 basis points.

February 18 Thursday 10:07AM New York / 1607 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0475

0.0482

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-6/256

0.113

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-190/256

0.2116

0.001

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-16/256

0.5674

0.001

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-168/256

0.9503

0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-72/256

1.3091

0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-252/256

1.9366

0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-40/256

2.0933

0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.50 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

