TREASURIES-Yields rise as larger auction size drives greater risk return

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors seek a greater return for the risk of taking on rising government debt issuance before $162 billion in shorter-term Treasuries are slated to be auctioned this week.

The Treasury will sell $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $41 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.

The Treasury sold $57 billion of two-year notes in December and $54 billion in November. The size of debt auctions has been on the rise, with the Treasury's announcement next week of its funding needs for the coming quarter now coming into focus.

"Who's going to buy all this Treasury debt?" said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "It's fair to expect that we're probably going to get some pushback on the supply side here through the end of the month."

There's concern the Treasury will continue to increase the size of the two- and five-year auctions by $3 billion every month, he said.

"We're looking at the refunding announcement, thinking about how auction sizes are going to increase. We're probably going get another round of increases in the auctions," Simons said.

The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which reflect interest rate expectations, rose 3.9 basis points to 4.415%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR rose 4.2 basis points to 4.136%.

The Treasury will issue a general financing estimate next Monday and details on any auction size increases on Jan. 31.

The Treasury is likely to increase auction sizes across most maturities, with the exception of 20-year bonds, said Vail Hartman, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

The Treasury's refinancing estimate has gained greater focus since the government last July sparked a bond sell-off after announcing higher-than-expected borrowing needs for the third quarter.

The yield curve that measures the difference between yields on two- and 10-year Treasuries US2US10=RR was at -28.3 basis points. When the shorter-dated security's yield is higher than the long end, or inverted, it's seen as a recession harbinger.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.8 basis points to 4.364%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.252%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.284%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New Yorkd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

