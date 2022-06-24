TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors weigh rate hikes and risk of downturn

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from two-week lows on Friday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will spark an economic downturn as it aggressively hikes interest rates in a bid to stem soaring inflation.

Yields have dropped from more than decade highs reached before last week’s Fed meeting, when the U.S. central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase since 1994, and signaled that a similar move is possible in July.

“It’s been a huge move lower really across the curve... It’s come down to some pricing out of central bank tightening,” said Zachary Griffiths, an interest rate strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fed funds futures traders have pared back expectations on how high the Fed is likely to raise its benchmark rate as concerns about an economic downturn increase. They are now pricing for the rate to rise to 3.51% by March, down from expectations last week that it would increase to around 4%. It is currently 1.58%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Griffiths says inflation is unlikely to have peaked, however, which will likely keep the Fed on an aggressive rate hike path and keep shorter-dated yields elevated.

The next major catalyst for the market will likely be the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index next Thursday, which will be watched for further confirmation that price pressures remain heated.

“The focus on economic data at this point is going to be about as intense as it’s been in recent memory,” Griffiths said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the Fed's commitment to reining in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional" - but also comes with the risk of higher unemployment.

Yields briefly dipped on Friday after data showed that consumer sentiment fell to a record low in June.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes also unexpectedly rose in May, but the rebound is likely to be temporary as home prices continue to increase and the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage approaches 6%, reducing affordability.

Data released on Thursday, meanwhile, showed that primary dealers reduced their holdings of Treasuries by $34.3 billion to the smallest net long position since December 2021 last week before the Fed's meeting, which could have played a role in the yield increases.

"It seems as though dealers lightened their loads significantly ahead of the anticipated 75 bp rate hike," Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska said in a report on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 3.125%. They have fallen from 3.498% on June 14, the highest since April 2011. US10YT=RR

Two-year Treasury yields were at 3.053%, down from 3.456% on June 14, which was the highest since November 2007. US2YT=RR

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at 7 bps, after inverting early last week. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

June 24 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.6575

1.6873

0.053

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.4225

2.4859

0.059

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-249/256

3.0526

0.041

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-64/256

3.1415

0.026

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-130/256

3.1752

0.041

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-72/256

3.1904

0.046

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-228/256

3.1245

0.055

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-56/256

3.5157

0.082

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-176/256

3.2597

0.079

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.00 -3.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.00 2.00 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Macfie) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

