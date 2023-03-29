TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors watch banks, wait on Fed

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors continued to evaluate whether recent banking stresses will be contained and what tighter lending standards emanating from recent bank failures will mean for Federal Reserve policy.

Yields have risen from six-month lows reached on Friday as stress in the banking sector appeared to subside, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month.

Greater confidence in the banking system has also increased the likelihood that the Fed will in turn be able to implement another interest rate increase as it focuses on bringing down inflation, but a lot can happen before the U.S. central bank’s May 2-3 meeting.

“We have entered an extended period of uncertainty for the economic and policy outlook. The reality is that there’s still a great deal of unknowns linked to the regional and global banking sector,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

“For the time being we appear to be in a moment of calm. Risk assets seem to be performing reasonably well. But I think they’re responding more to the potential for the contagion to be ultimately limited and contained, whereas monetary policy makers are appropriately cautious given what could or could not transpire over the next several weeks,” Lyngen said.

Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data on Friday is the next major U.S. economic focus while investors will also be watching for any headlines relating to stress in the banking sector.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 47% chance of a 25 basis points increase in May, after seeing it as a long shot late last week. FEDWATCH

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose 4 basis points to 3.606%. They are up from a six-month low of 3.285% reached on Friday, but remain below a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21. Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 7 basis points to 4.130%, up from a six-month low of 3.555% on Friday but below the almost 16-year high of 5.084% hit on March 8.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 53 basis points.

The Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday, the final sale of $120 billion in short- and intermediate-dated debt supply this week. The Treasury saw solid demand for a $43 billion sale of five-year notes on Tuesday, but weak interest in a $42 billion auction of two-year notes on Monday.

March 29 Wednesday 9:20AM New York / 1320 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.6275

4.7473

-0.024

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.7075

4.9026

0.054

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-132/256

4.1298

0.068

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-230/256

3.9385

0.069

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-146/256

3.72

0.066

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-244/256

3.6773

0.053

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-32/256

3.6057

0.038

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-252/256

3.949

0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-184/256

3.8097

0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.