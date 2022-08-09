TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors wait for Wednesday’s inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday as investors waited on highly anticipated inflation data on Wednesday, which will be scrutinized for new clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.

Yields have risen off four-month lows reached last week as investors adjust for the likelihood that the U.S. central bank will remain hawkish, rather than pivot to a slower pace of rate increases as some had expected after the Fed’s July meeting.

Employment data on Friday showing that U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in July, and the level of employment rose above its pre-pandemic level, boosted these hawkish expectations.

“A couple of weeks ago the market buzz was about pricing in cuts at some point, talking about pausing ... but then you get this really strong payroll number and it seems like sentiment really shifted very significantly,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Inflation data on Wednesday may provide more insight into whether the Fed is likely to hike rates by another 75 basis points in September.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show that prices rose at an 8.7% annual pace during July, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters, which would be a drop from June’s increase of 9.1%. < USCPNY=ECI>

“It’s likely that the 75 basis point talk for September could calm down when we see the CPI data,” said Simons. “Even if it comes in on consensus it represents pretty significant slowing in inflation growth.”

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for a 70% chance of a 75 basis points rate increase in September, and a 30% chance of a 50 basis points hike, and for the fed funds rate to rise to 3.65% by March, from 2.33% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 2.800% on Tuesday and are holding just below a high of 2.869% reached on Friday, which was the highest since July 22. Two-year yields US2YT=RR were last 3.259%, after reaching 3.331% on Friday, the highest since June 16.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at 47 basis points, the deepest inversion since 2000.

The Treasury will sell $42 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $98 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. It will also auction $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. worker productivity fell sharply in the second quarter and on an annual basis posted a record decline.

August 9 Tuesday 9:12AM New York / 1312 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.5775

2.6306

-0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.055

3.146

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-130/256

3.2593

0.043

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-118/256

3.1937

0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-6/256

2.9625

0.052

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-80/256

2.8939

0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-172/256

2.7956

0.033

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100

3.2498

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-60/256

3.0163

0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.25 0.50

