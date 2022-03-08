TREASURIES-Yields rise as inflation fears bite, volatility jumps

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday, as unease that surging oil prices will pile upward pressure on already-high inflation continued to grip bond markets globally.

In London trade, the yield on the 10-year U.S. government bond or Treasury was up almost 9 basis points on the day at 1.83% US10YT=RR. That's up sharply from a two-month low hit on Monday at around 1.67%, amid heightened volatility.

Across the U.S. Treasury curve, bond yields were 5-7 bps higher on the day US5YT=RR, US30YT=RR. Those moves echoed similar sharp jumps in British and German bond yields GB10YT=RR, DE10YT=RR.

"Inflation forecasts are having to be marked up on a daily basis now and that puts central banks in a tough spot," said Daiwa Capital Markets' head of research Chris Scicluna.

The U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 10-year yield was at -1%, with a breakeven inflation rate at around 2.86%. That means markets see inflation averaging 2.9% a year for the next decade. US10YTIP=RR

A U.S. bond volatility gauge .MOVE soared to its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic slammed into financial markets in March 2020.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee, Alexandra Hudson)

