TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Waller dampens pivot hopes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is closer to ending its tightening cycle.

The Fed may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation, Waller said on Sunday, adding that markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of rate increases, not the pace of each move. That endpoint is likely still "a ways off," he noted.

Yields plunged on Thursday after data showed that consumer prices rose less than expected in October, raising hopes that soaring price pressures have peaked and that the Fed may pivot to a more dovish policy.

“The market got a little bit overdone to the downside,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings. That said, yields may be nearing a top, with the economy likely to slow next year and inflation also likely to fall, he added.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR gained 4 basis points to 3.872%, holding below a 15-year high of 4.338% reached on Oct. 21. The yields dropped by 32 basis points on Thursday, the largest one day fall in basis point terms since March 2009.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 9 basis points to 4.416%, after reaching a more than 15-year high of 4.883% on Nov. 4. They sank 30 basis points on Thursday, the largest one day decline since September 2008.

Fed funds futures traders see an 89% probability of a 50 basis point increase at the Fed’s December meeting, with only an 11% likelihood of a 75 basis point rise. FEDWATCH

The size of any rate increase may be swayed by the November consumer price index USCPI=ECI that is due for release on December 13, one day before the Fed’s two-day meeting concludes.

The fed funds rate USONFFE= is expected to top out at 4.95% in May, up from 3.83% now, and gradually decline to 4.49% by December 2023.

Closely watched parts of the Treasury yield curve also remained deeply inverted on Monday, reflecting concerns about an impending recession.

The two-year, 10-year part of the curve US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 54 basis points. The gap between three-month and 10-year yields US3MUS10Y=RR was also at minus 33 basis points.

November 14 Monday 9:36AM New York / 1436 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.0975

4.1955

-0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.4225

4.5836

0.032

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-236/256

4.4161

0.090

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-178/256

4.2507

0.067

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-138/256

4.0037

0.061

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-86/256

3.9441

0.058

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-20/256

3.8724

0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88

4.281

0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-4/256

4.057

0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.