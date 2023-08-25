TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Powell suggests rates to remain higher

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained at the 2% target set by policymakers.

Powell's remarks at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, balanced an outlook based on declines in the pace of price increases over the past year with the surprisingly strong resilience of the U.S. economy.

Powell said inflation remains too high and that the Fed is prepared to hold monetary policy at a restrictive level until policymakers are confident the pace of rising prices is on a sustainable path "toward our objective."

The message was more on the hawkish side and did not suggest a rate cut was likely in the near future, said Joe LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in New York.

"While they're talking risk management, I just don't see anything that suggests that they're going to cut rates anytime soon," LaVorgna said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR edged up 1 basis point to 4.245% as longer dated securities held steady and even declined, suggesting the market does not see higher rates holding forever.

But the two-year US2YT=RR yield, a reflection of interest rate expectations, rose 4.4 basis points to just above the key 5% threshold at 5.063%, a sign of higher rates in the near-term and potentially another rate hike.

"The market continues to underestimate the potential for at least one if not two more rate hikes should inflation remain above the Fed's target," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The bond market has increased bets that the fed funds rate at which banks lend money to each other overnight will stay higher for longer. The market previously ignored that message, pricing a Fed rate cut starting in December, but no longer.

Futures market traders now bet that the Fed's overnight lending rate will stay above 5% through June 2024 and reach 5.49% in November, and that rate cuts will not begin in earnest until next July. FEDWATCH

The market is looking at a 19.5% probability that the Fed hikes rates in September, up from less than 10% earlier this week. Chances of a November hike jumped to more than 57% as some bet on a 50-basis point hike, CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows.

The gap between yields of two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession barometer when shorter-term securities yield more than longer ones, inverted a bit further at -81.9 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year bond US30YT=RR fell 0.3 basis points to 4.299%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.274%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.322%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Aug. 25 Friday 3:07 p.m. New York / 1907 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3275

5.4878

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3375

5.5583

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-110/256

5.0627

0.044

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-6/256

4.7313

0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-158/256

4.4401

0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-204/256

4.3717

0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-4/256

4.2453

0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-60/256

4.51

0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-20/256

4.2993

-0.003

A November rate hike is on the table https://tmsnrt.rs/44yFk6I

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Noel Randewich in New York, Editing by Nick Zieminski, Will Dunham and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

