TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Powell anticipates March rate hike

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged on Wednesday, bouncing off eight-week lows, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell supported the U.S. central bank raising rates this month, while being flexible in response to the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the economy.

Powell testified in Congress he would back a 25-basis point hike in March and would be "prepared to move more aggressively" later if inflation does not abate as quickly as expected.

"We will proceed carefully as we learn more about the implications of the Ukraine war on the economy," he added.

Traders are now pricing in a 5% chance of a 50 basis point hike, down from more than 50% a few weeks ago. FEDWATCH

"Powell was ... not wanting to be aggressive at the beginning (of tightening), cautioning that he would avoid uncertainty during this period with Russia and Ukraine, and so if anything, they took away a little bit of the aggressive policy that had been priced in," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Investors have been paring back estimates for Fed rate hikes as the Ukraine conflict continues. Rising commodity prices have also added to concerns that already high inflation will dampen growth.

"If the Fed was going to be more aggressive with the uncertainty of Russia and Ukraine then the possibility that they might move too fast was more front and center," Brien said.

"Now pulling back on that not only does it help the stocks, and therefore maybe shift a little money out of the Treasuries into the stocks, but it also reduces the chance, limited as it may have been, that they would have moved too fast."

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose 16 basis points to 1.875% and is on track for the largest one-day rise since March 2020. The yield fell to 1.682% on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 5.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR rose 21 basis points to 1.512%, after dipping to 1.261% on Tuesday, the lowest since Feb. 4.

Yields dropped sharply on Monday and Tuesday as investors sought out safe haven debt due to the Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainians said on Wednesday they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while air strikes and bombardment caused further devastation in other cities.

The bond rally was likely amplified by traders who had bet on yield increases being forced to cover these short positions.

"The magnitude and move and the nature of it appeared to be essentially someone taking very large losses on a short position, very violently," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The ICE BofA MOVE Index .MOVE, a measure of volatility in U.S. Treasuries, jumped on Tuesday to 118, the highest since March 2020.

The breakeven rate on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR, which reflect expected annual inflation, reached 3.23% on Wednesday, the highest since Feb. 24.

Oil prices jumped to near eight-year highs and wheat to 14-year peaks, while aluminum, Dutch gas and European coal prices hit records as Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia.

The ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday that U.S. private employers hired 475,000 workers in February, more than expected.

Friday's government employment report for February is this week’s major U.S. economic focus.

March 2 Wednesday 3:35PM New York / 2035 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.3325

0.3374

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.655

0.6663

0.076

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-250/256

1.5119

0.207

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-128/256

1.674

0.207

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-148/256

1.7535

0.199

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-48/256

1.8463

0.184

10-year note US10YT=RR

100

1.875

0.164

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-192/256

2.3278

0.140

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-40/256

2.2428

0.137

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 13.50 2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.00 2.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.25 1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -23.25 1.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jane Merriman, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

