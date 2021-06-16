TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed eyes earlier start to rate hikes

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot up on Wednesday after Federal Reserve policymakers moved up their projections for commencing interest rates hikes to 2023 from 2024 as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the Fed disclosed that 11 out of 18 officials were projecting at least two quarter-point interest rate increases in 2023 even as the central bank pledged to keep a supportive policy in place to aid the ongoing jobs recovery.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 5.6 basis points at 1.555%, its highest level in a week.

With inflation rising faster than expected and the economy bouncing back quickly, the market had been looking for clues of when the Fed may alter the policies put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic, including a massive bond-buying program.

The Fed raised the interest it pays on excess reserves (IOER) to 0.15% from 0.1% and the rate on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0%.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was last 3 basis points higher at 0.1971%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RRwas last about 3 basis points steeper at 135.31 basis points.

The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=RR flattened by about 8.52 basis points to 132.01 basis points.

June 16 Wednesday 2:35PM New York / 1835 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0575

0.0583

0.017

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1971

0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-144/256

0.3971

0.055

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-106/256

0.8711

0.086

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-222/256

1.27

0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-164/256

1.555

0.056

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-244/256

2.1291

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-232/256

2.1961

-0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.75 1.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

