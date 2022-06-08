TREASURIES-Yields rise as euro GDP beats expectations, before 10-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after euro zone gross domestic product beat expectations, adding to bets of a more hawkish European Central Bank, and before the U.S. Treasury will sell new 10-year notes.

The euro zone economy grew much faster in the first quarter of the year than in the previous three months despite the impact of the war in Ukraine, the European Union statistics office said on Wednesday, revising its earlier estimates sharply higher.

“It seems like the move so far today is probably driven at least in part by this euro zone GDP number,” said Zachary Griffiths, a rate strategist at Wells Fargo.

That said, “it seems misguided in the sense that if you consider how the ECB would think about it, it’s probably not something that’s going to materially change their bias for tightening,” Griffiths added.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose four basis points to 3.012%. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR increased two basis points to 2.751%.

Yields also rose on Wednesday before the United States Treasury Department will sell $33 billion in 10-year notes, the second sale of $96 billion in new supply this week.

The government saw soft demand for a $44 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and will also sell $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. USAUCTION19

Government bond yields have increased as central banks globally get more hawkish about tightening monetary policy as they try to bring down soaring inflation.

The ECB's meeting on Thursday will be evaluated for whether a 25-basis-point or 50-basis -oint rate increase is likely in July. Money markets are now pricing in 75 basis points of hikes by the bank by September.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at each of its June and July meetings, with a similar move also likely in September.

Analysts are debating, however, whether the U.S. central bank could pivot to a less aggressive stance after July if the economy shows signs of weakening and inflation eases.

U.S. consumer price data on Friday is expected to show that inflation remained elevated in May, though core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy sectors, likely ticked down on an annual basis.

The core consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have gained 5.9% on the year, after an annual rise of 6.2% in April, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. USCPFY=ECI

June 8 Wednesday 9:26AM New York / 1326 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.24

1.2612

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.715

1.754

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-133/256

2.7514

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-202/256

2.949

0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-44/256

3.0234

0.041

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-26/256

3.0542

0.044

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-212/256

3.0123

0.042

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-8/256

3.3865

0.041

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-116/256

3.163

0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.50 -1.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

