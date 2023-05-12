TREASURIES-Yields rise as consumers hike inflation expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed that consumers' long-term inflation expectations increased to their highest reading since 2011 in May, while consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low.

Bonds rallied earlier this week after consumer and producer price reports showed that inflation is continuing to ease, even though price pressures remain well above the Fed’s 2% target. Headline consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 4.9% in April.

“We’re on the way towards more stable inflation, something that’s closer to target, and the market rallied because I think probably some of the last few bets that the Fed might have to hike in June are probably coming off,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Friday's data, however, showed consumers' five-year inflation outlook rising to 3.2%, from 3.0% last month.

"Today's data increases the chances of a June hike, but probably isn't enough to tip the scales," Simons said.

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations dipped to 4.5% after jumping to 4.6% in April. Consumer sentiment fell on worries that political haggling over raising the federal government's borrowing cap could trigger a recession.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 6 basis points on the day to 3.461% and two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 10 basis points to 4.002%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened to minus 54 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 88% odds that the U.S. central bank will leave rates unchanged in June, and they expect around 68 basis points of cuts by year-end. FEDWATCH

Concerns about Congress not raising the debt ceiling on time have created large distortions in the short-end of the yield curve as investors avoid bills that come due when the Treasury is at risk of running out of funds, and pour into alternative issues.

A debt limit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and top lawmakers that had been scheduled for Friday has been postponed, and the leaders agreed to meet early next week.

Aides from both sides have started to discuss ways to limit federal spending, as part of an agreement to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

One-month bill yields US1MT=RR were at 5.665% on Friday, just below a record 5.811% reached on Wednesday. Two-month bill yields US2MT=RR were 4.835%, after volatile trading on Thursday saw them trade as low as 4.526% and as high as 5.145%.

May 12 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.0675

5.2016

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.925

5.1321

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-195/256

4.0019

0.096

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-226/256

3.6666

0.100

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-58/256

3.4496

0.093

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-72/256

3.454

0.083

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-72/256

3.4606

0.064

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-40/256

3.8633

0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-84/256

3.7746

0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Christina Fincher, Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.