TREASURIES-Yields rise ahead of U.S. manufacturing data

CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday ahead of the release of manufacturing data and as higher stock index futures indicated investors were still in the mood for risk.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 1.8 basis points at 0.7113%.

"We've got a little bit of risk appetite going on with stocks a bit firmer," said Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco.

She added that the Treasury market was consolidative after yields fell on Monday largely due to a big month-end duration index extension.

"There's still an underlying bid in the market because the (U.S. Federal Reserve) is going to maintain its zero-rate posture," Rupert said.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) is likely to show U.S. manufacturing activity expanded slightly last month after hitting a 1-1/2 year high in July.

It follows data out of China and Europe that showed an uptick in manufacturing last month. L8N2FT5US

Also looming large this week is Friday's release of August employment data, which could shed light on the pace of the economic recovery.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1348%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 57.30 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Monday's close.

September 1 Tuesday 9:11AM New York / 1411 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1068

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-251/256

0.1348

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1489

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-234/256

0.2673

0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-16/256

0.4909

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-44/256

0.7113

0.018

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-196/256

1.2519

0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-96/256

1.4839

0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.75 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

