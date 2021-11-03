TREASURIES-Yields rise ahead of FOMC statement

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly higher in choppy trading on Wednesday as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's likely action to commence tapering asset purchases while digesting news that upcoming debt auction sizes will be cut.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which fell to a 2-1/2-week low of 1.519% earlier in the session, was last up 1.9 basis points at 1.5664%.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which hit a 19-month peak last week, fell to a session low of 0.444% on Wednesday before rising to as high as 0.5%.

At the end of its two-day meeting later on Wednesday, Fed policymakers are widely expected to reveal plans to reduce the central bank's monthly $120 billion purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $15 billion a month starting in November or December, which would end the program in mid-2022.

Fed Chair Jerome "Powell and the Fed committee have done a pretty good job of threading this needle with clear, concise communication, keeping investors relatively calm and making sure they frame exactly what they are looking to do," said Anders Persson, Nuveen's chief investment officer.

Still, Rene Albrecht, rates strategist at DZ Bank, noted the "risk that yields pop higher if the Fed surprises by tapering more than expected."

"At current levels, U.S. Treasury yields look vulnerable to a further rise," he added.

The market, which had been pricing in a "very aggressive" path for interest rate hikes, was looking for Powell to elaborate on the word "transitory" when it comes to inflation, according to Persson.

"We're still in the camp that inflation is not fully transitory but mostly, and most importantly, it's manageable," he said. "It's mostly a supply-side driven concern that we think over time will address itself mostly."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced cuts to coupon issuance across all maturities in the coming quarter, with the largest reductions in the seven- and 20-year maturities.

Persson said assuming the Fed will be buying fewer Treasuries, the reduction in coupon auction sizes evens out technical supply and demand a little bit.

Ahead of Friday's federal government report on October employment, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed that private payrolls increased by 571,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 400,000 jobs.

Also on the data front, the Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index surged to a record high in October.

The five-year yield US5YT=RR, a part of the curve that is sensitive to Fed rate expectations, was last 3.3 basis points higher at 1.1816%.

The longest end of the curve inverted for a fifth straight session with the 20-year yield US20YT=RR last at 1.9712% and the 30-year yield US30YT=RR at 1.9555%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB was last about a basis point flatter at 108.80 basis points. The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=TWEB also flattened, falling about 4 basis points to 76.90 basis points.

November 3 Wednesday 10:55AM New York / 1455 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.07

0.071

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-204/256

0.4777

0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-162/256

0.7513

0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-186/256

1.1816

0.033

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-146/256

1.4398

0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-36/256

1.5664

0.019

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-100/256

1.9712

0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101

1.9555

-0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 21.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.00 0.75 GRAPHIC-Get ready to taperhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3k2nx3b U.S. Treasury to cut auction sizes in coming quarter

