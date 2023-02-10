TREASURIES-Yields rise after weak Thursday auction

By Matt Tracy

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to start Friday's session, buoyed by a Thursday auction of 30-year bonds that saw weak demand and investor concerns over the direction of inflation.

The 30-year bonds, the last of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply auctioned this week, sold at a high yield of 3.686%. This is around 3 basis points higher than where they traded prior to the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.25 times, the lowest since December.

Demand for government debt has been mixed this week, after similarly weak demand for a $40 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and strong demand for a $35 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

"The economic situation has definitely improved, and this week we didn't really have many data releases to contradict last week's tremendous jobs report," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management. "So I think it created a more difficult environment for new issuance this week."

Yields jumped last Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported 517,000 new jobs in January, prompting investors to recalibrate for a higher peak federal funds rate from the Federal Reserve than the 5.00%-5.25% previously expected.

But yields fell slightly on Thursday after investors digested jobless claims numbers, which came in slightly higher than economists' forecasts but remained at levels consistent with a tight labor market.

The next major economic datapoint likely to influence Fed policy will come next week in the form of January's consumer price inflation data.

Also next week, the U.S. Census Bureau will release its January retail trade data, which could also sway Fed policy.

"I think that's probably underrated in terms of its significance, because I think that's the first real big piece of data to help start making a prediction as far as what Q1 GDP growth will be," said Lorizio.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose as high as 3.717%, the highest since Jan. 6, and are up from a low of 3.333% on Thursday before the data. Two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 4.525%, the highest since Nov. 30.

The 10-year yields have fallen from a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21 on expectations that Fed tightening will lead to a recession this year.

Yields also rose on increased concerns about inflation after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5% of output.

Investors are pricing in expectations for higher inflation as the jobs market remains strong. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US5YTIP=RR were at 2.50% on Friday, or 2.50% per annum for five-years, up from 2.33% on Feb. 2, before the jobs data, and from 2.13% on Jan. 18.

February 10 Friday 10:22AM New York / 1522 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.64

4.7578

0.017

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.7475

4.9291

0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-80/256

4.4938

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-130/256

4.1763

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-62/256

3.8926

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-20/256

3.8167

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-88/256

3.6997

0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-20/256

3.9207

0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-56/256

3.7808

0.026

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.75 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.75 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.00 -1.75 (Reporting by Matt Tracy, Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sharon Singleton) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com; Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

