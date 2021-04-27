TREASURIES-Yields rise after seven-year auction ahead of Fed statement

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday despite the Treasury Department seeing improved demand for a $62 billion sale of seven-year notes, while inflation expectations hit eight-year highs before the Federal Reserve will on Wednesday conclude its two-day meeting.

Nerves had increased over the seven-year auction after the maturity drew weak demand at auctions in February and March.

"The seven-year auction was widely anticipated just because of the bad previous two auctions, so it was nice to see it make somewhat of a comeback," said Eric Souza, senior portfolio manager at SVB Asset Management.

The notes sold at a high yield of 1.306%, close to where they had traded before the auction. Yields increased in the leadup to the sale, which may have improved demand. Dealers took a below average share of 22.33% of the debt, indicating solid investor interest.

On Monday, there was solid demand for $60 billion sale of two-year notes and $61 billion in five-year notes.

Yields initially dipped on the auction results, before continuing to march higher. Seven-year yields US7YT=RR gained five basis points to 1.308%, the highest since April 15.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose six basis points to 1.627%, the highest since April 20. They have dropped from a more than one-year high of 1.776% last month.

Inflation expectations also jumped as investors bet that increased government spending and loose monetary policy will increase price pressures.

Breakeven rates on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR, a measure of expected annual inflation for the coming decade, rose to 2.41%, the highest since 2013.

The Fed is expected to acknowledge economic improvement when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday and investors will watch for indications of when it may begin to taper its bond purchases.

"My base expectation is we start seeing the Fed take some baby steps towards preparing the markets for some kind of potential announcement on tapering in the middle of the year," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

U.S. Gross Domestic Product data due on Thursday is expected to show strong first-quarter growth as the economy recovered from COVID-19 related shutdowns.

But the Fed faces a challenge in preparing the market for a reduction in bond purchases without sparking a "taper tantrum," which could send yields spiraling higher and potentially derail economic progress.

"You definitely don't want a taper tantrum," said Souza. "If they are thinking of tapering by the end of the year, you need to start having some sort of hints to the market."

Market participants will also watch to see if the U.S. central bank raises the interest it pays on excess reserves (IOER) and overnight reverse repurchase agreements as borrowing rates in repo intermittently trade negative and short-term bill yields approach zero.

Overnight repo rates USONRP= were at one basis point on Tuesday. They traded as low as minus six basis points last month.

One-month Treasury bill yields US1MT=RR were also one basis point, after jumping as high as four basis points on Monday.

The federal funds rate USONFFE= has stayed relatively steady at seven basis points. Analysts expect the Fed will hike the IOER if the fed funds rate falls below five basis points.

April 27 Tuesday 4:14PM New York / 2014 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-227/256

0.1818

0.003

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-12/256

0.3591

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-88/256

0.8845

0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-158/256

1.308

0.046

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-120/256

1.627

0.057

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-20/256

2.1824

0.054

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-228/256

2.2989

0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.50 -0.25 (Editing by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by David Gregorio and Will Dunham) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.