TREASURIES-Yields rise after retail sales beat expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields and inflation expectations rose on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October.

The gains came as Americans likely started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves amid shortages of some goods because of the ongoing pandemic, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter.

Retail sales surged 1.7% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for September was revised higher to show retail sales increasing 0.8% instead of 0.7% as previously reported. Sales have now risen for three straight months.

The data is “continuing to suggest the economy is recovering quite quickly, and leaning against the Fed’s notion that inflation may be transitory,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Yields have jumped since data last Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest gain in 31 years in October.

Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell have maintained that inflation is transitory and likely to moderate next year.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last at 1.63%, up from 1.61% before the data was released.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR rose to 3.24%, the highest level since the notes were introduced in 1997.

Bonds had rallied overnight as concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases increased demand for the safe haven debt.

“Risk sentiment is at risk of worsening into year-end as COVID-19 cases build. This means a flatter curve, all else being equal,” analysts at ING said in a note sent on Tuesday.

Supply may offset some of that demand, however, with companies expected to sell debt before market liquidity is reduced during the end of year holiday season.

The Treasury on Wednesday will also sell $23 billion in new 20-year bonds, after seeing very weak demand for a $25 billion auction of 30-year bonds last week.

Twenty-year bond yields are trading above those offered on 30-year bonds US20US30=TWEB as the tenor continues to suffer from relatively lower demand than other maturities.

The 20-year bond yields US20YT=RR were last at 2.04% while 30-year yields US30YT=RR were at 2.01%.

The Fed is also beginning to reduce the size of its bond purchase program, which analysts say could push yields higher.

November 16 Tuesday 9:09AM New York / 1409 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.045

0.0456

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.065

0.0659

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-174/256

0.5401

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-150/256

0.8904

0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-66/256

1.2801

0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-8/256

1.5223

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-172/256

1.6283

0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-60/256

2.0445

0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-16/256

2.0058

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.50 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.25 -0.50

