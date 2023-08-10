TREASURIES-Yields rise after inflation moderates, soft 30-yr auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data showed that inflation rose only modestly in July, in line with economists' expectations, and as the U.S. Treasury Department saw soft demand for a sale of 30-year bonds.

Higher rents were mostly offset by declining costs of goods such as motor vehicles and furniture. Headline and core consumer prices both rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively.

“The July CPI report was good - that said it’s been a few months since individual CPI reports have had a material and lasting impact on market conditions," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

"The crisis period of inflation is over and really has been for a few months," LeBas added. “Assuming that the August print is somewhere in this vicinity. ... I think this largely terminates the rate hike cycle."

Traders have cut bets that the Fed will continue raising interest rates as inflation falls back closer to the U.S. central bank's 2% annual target.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in further tightening of only around 8 basis points, indicating low expectations of an additional 25 basis points hike. FEDWATCH

Yields fell heading into the inflation release, which analysts attributed to some traders betting that price pressures may have slowed more than consensus forecasts indicated.

They then returned to levels that were close to the highs reached on Wednesday, and added to gains after the U.S. Treasury saw soft demand for a $23 billion sale of 30-year debt. It was the final sale of $103 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

The bonds sold at a high yield of 4.189%, more than a basis point above where they had traded before the auction. Demand was 2.42 times the amount of bonds on offer, the lowest since April. USAUCTION28

The Treasury saw solid demand for a $42 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday, and a $38 billion auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR gained 8 basis points on the day to 4.082%. They reached 4.206% on Friday, their highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 4.821%. The yields have fallen from 5.120% on July 6, which was the highest since June 2007.

The closely watched inversion in the two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 74 basis points.

August 10 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2775

5.4372

-0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2575

5.4903

-0.017

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-222/256

4.8206

0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

4.4762

0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-168/256

4.2021

0.074

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-14/256

4.1574

0.079

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-80/256

4.0822

0.075

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93

4.4089

0.071

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-160/256

4.2417

0.064

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Medha Singh; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

