TREASURIES-Yields rise after Fed green lights taper

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, said it will commence tapering asset purchases this month, but stuck with its contention that high inflation would be transitory.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which fell to a 2-1/2-week low of 1.519% earlier in the session, climbed to a session high of 1.602%. It was last up 4.9 basis points at 1.5963%.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which hit a 19-month peak of 0.5640% last week, was last 3.6 basis points higher at 0.4916%.

At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed said it will in November begin trimming its monthly $120 billion purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $15 billion a month, with plans to end the program in 2022.

John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics, said the Fed's move was in line with expectations.

"Since the knee-jerk response, curve steepening flows have begun to dominate the price action in Treasuries. The committee’s reiteration of their belief that the factors behind elevated inflation are largely transitory was taken as relatively dovish ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s press conference, driving the steepeners," he said in an email.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB was last about a basis point steeper at 110.50 basis points.

November 3 Wednesday 2:30PM New York / 1830 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.07

0.071

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-197/256

0.4916

0.036

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-144/256

0.7755

0.053

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-152/256

1.2091

0.060

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-100/256

1.4671

0.050

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-224/256

1.5963

0.049

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-236/256

2.0006

0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-44/256

1.9923

0.034

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.75 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.