TREASURIES-Yields rise after ADP private payrolls data

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday, lifted by a report indicating a big private payrolls jump in May, while the market awaited the government's upcoming release of monthly employment data.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls climbed by 978,000 jobs last month, the biggest increase since June 2020. Data for April was revised down to show 654,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 742,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 650,000 jobs.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, was last up 2.9 basis points at 1.6198%.

The market's major focus will be on the U.S. Labor Department's May employment report due out on Friday. According to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely increased by 600,000 jobs last month after rising by only 218,000 in April. With government hiring expected to have increased by about 50,000, that would lead to overall payrolls advancing by 650,000 jobs in May. The economy created 266,000 jobs in April.

Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said the yield rise came amid low trading volume as the market awaited a broader picture of where the economy was headed.

"Tomorrow's jobs report will be very important, but there'll still be people waiting to see how the (Consumer Price Index) and retail sales numbers come out," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 400,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Initial claims fell 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000 for the week ended May 29.

There was minimal market reaction to a report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) that showed non-manufacturing activity index rebounded to 64 last month, the highest reading in the series' history, from 62.7 in April.

A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index climbing to 63.0.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was last less than a basis point higher at 0.1565%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was about 2 basis points steeper at 146.16 basis points.

June 3 Thursday 10:47AM New York / 1447 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1565

0.009

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.3247

0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-152/256

0.8333

0.037

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-184/256

1.2922

0.035

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-12/256

1.6198

0.029

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-120/256

2.2207

0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-172/256

2.2974

0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.50 -0.25 (By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

