TREASURIES-Yields rise, 2-year Treasuries on pace for worst month since '09

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Yields of U.S. Treasuries that are most sensitive to inflation expectations rose near their highest levels since February 2020 Monday, extending a bond market selloff that by some measures is the worst in 13 years.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.5 basis points at 1.197%. That capped a 45 basis point move in January, which is on track for the largest monthly increase since Jan. 2009.

The steep increases in yields, which rise as bond prices fall, come as investors scramble to digest a hawkish move by the Federal Reserve that few were anticipating as recently as three months ago.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic over the weekend bolstered bets of aggressive policy tightening in an interview with the Financial Times when he did not rule out the central bank raising interest rates by 50 basis points at its March meeting. L4N2U9069

"Every option is on the table for every meeting. If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would] be appropriate, then I’m going to lean into that," Bostic said.

Bond yields will likely continue to rise as markets start to price in the possibility of as many as 5 interest rate hikes over the next 12 months, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The notion that the Fed is preparing for a lengthy hiking campaign is certainly well communicated by policymakers at this stage, the only open questions are those of liftoff magnitude and ongoing pace," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 3.1 basis points to 1.811%, on track for its largest monthly rise since March 2021. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.1 basis points to 2.124%, also in line for its largest monthly increase since March 2021.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 60.6 basis points, near its flattest since October 2020.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.425%.

January 31 Monday 9:47AM New York / 1447 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.185

0.1877

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.4425

0.4496

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-91/256

1.2026

0.031

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-48/256

1.4068

0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-82/256

1.6422

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

1.7691

0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-36/256

1.807

0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97

2.1875

0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-164/256

2.1185

0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.25 -0.50

