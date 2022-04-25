TREASURIES-Yields retreat from hawkish Fed highs amid China lockdown fears

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged down on Monday as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors, leading to a partial reversal of last week's moves, when concerns over aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes pushed yields higher.

Beijing residents snapped up supplies as the city's biggest district began mass COVID testing of all residents on Monday, prompting fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown after dozens of cases in the capital in recent days.

Chinese shares tumbled on Monday, with the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 closing down 4.9% at a two-year low, weighed by worries that Beijing was on the verge of joining Shanghai in lockdowns.

"Treasuries are higher and the belly outperforming after lockdown fears spread to Beijing, cratering Chinese share markets," Citi strategists said in a note.

Yields on three-year US3YT=RR, five-year US5YT=RR, and seven-year US7YT=RR Treasury notes all declined about 10 basis points. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were down at 2.8121% from their 2.906% close on Friday.

The short end of the U.S. yield curve was also affected, with two-year paper US2YT=RR down to a yield of 2.6194% from Friday's close of 2.715%.

Those bond yields had hit fresh three-year highs on Friday, a day after Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, indicated that the U.S. central bank will aggressively hike interest rates to stem soaring inflation.

Powell said a half-point rate increase would be "on the table" when the Fed meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year.

The hawkish Fed rhetoric is expected to take a pause this week as the central bank has gone into a "blackout" period until the May 3 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to nearly 3% last week, their highest in over three years, but some investors have said yields could start subsiding, based on expectations that inflation will ease and the Fed will be successful in cooling the economy through interest rate hikes and a reduction of its balance sheet.

"The rise in interest rates, all else equal, should begin to make bonds look more attractive to investors," investment firm Glenmede said in a research note on Monday.

"Investors should still maintain an underweight to core fixed income given the risks of further rising yields, but should, at the margin, begin to get incrementally more constructive on the asset class", it said.

Still, strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute said on Monday they were underweight Treasuries even after the surge in yields this year.

"We see long-term yields move up further as investors demand a higher premium for holding governments bonds. We prefer short-maturity bonds instead," they said in a note.

Meanwhile on Monday the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to 18.7 basis points, down from a 22.80 basis points gap on Friday.

This part of the yield curve briefly inverted in late March and early April, a change which has historically been a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

April 25 Monday 3:34PM New York / 1934 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.82

0.833

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.28

1.306

-0.026

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-80/256

2.6173

-0.098

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-136/256

2.7904

-0.105

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-110/256

2.8435

-0.105

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-4/256

2.8526

-0.104

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-8/256

2.8102

-0.096

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-168/256

3.0761

-0.075

30-year bond US30YT=RR

87-120/256

2.879

-0.065

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -23.25 -1.00 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

