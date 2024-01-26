TREASURIES-Yields rebound as markets consolidate after moderate inflation data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rebounded on Friday and prices fell after data showed U.S. inflation continued to moderate in December even as consumer spending remained strong, suggesting the Federal Reserve may be able to engineer a soft landing for the economy.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.2% from the prior month after an unrevised 0.1% drop in November, and was up 2.6% year-on-year, the Commerce Department said.

The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 2.9% year-on-year, the smallest gain since March 2021, after rising 3.2% in November.

But other data from the department's Bureau of Economic Analysis showed consumer spending surged at the end of 2023 in another sign of the economy's resilience despite the Fed's most aggressive rate hiking in four decades.

"The numbers right now are pretty supportive for risk and they're supportive for a soft landing," said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street in Boston, adding the caveat that soft landings are still incredibly rare.

"These numbers are good," he said. However, "there are potential wage issues that might show up that make (a soft landing) a little bit more questionable."

Treasury yields rose after an initial decline in a sell-off that suggested consolidation after a recent rally as the market anticipates the Fed will soon start cutting interest rates. Treasury yields move inversely to prices.

The dollar slid while stocks on Wall Street were narrowly mixed.

"We've got some pretty decent returns that we've built into a lot of these markets over the last three months," Loh said.

The difference in yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR was at -19.7 basis points. The curve has been inverted since July 2022, with the shorter-dated security's yield higher than the longer-dated one, in what has proven to be a recession harbinger.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.5 basis points to 4.396%.

