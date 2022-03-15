TREASURIES-Yields reach more than two-year highs before Fed decision

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in two-and-a-half years on Tuesday ahead of an expected Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday of its first interest rates hike in three years.

Investors anticipate the U.S. central bank will need to act more aggressively to stem surging prices, after data on Thursday showed that annual inflation in February rose at the fastest pace in 40 years.

Data on Tuesday also showed that U.S. producer prices rose in February at an annual rate of 10% following a similar gain in January.

The Fed is "probably going to be a bit hawkish just given there really seems to be no fading of the inflation that we're continuing to see," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Investors expect Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to further boost inflation, as Western countries impose sanctions on Moscow.

"It probably puts more stresses on the supply chain, and I think that will elevate inflation throughout the year," di Galoma said.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were last at 1.857%, after reaching 1.894% overnight, the highest since Aug. 2019. Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 2.158%, after earlier rising to 2.169%, the highest since June 2019.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened three basis points to 30 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate USONFFE= to be 1.82% by the end of this year, compared to 0.08% today. FEDWATCH

Investors will be looking for clarity from the Fed at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on how many rate hikes are likely this year, and whether it will stop raising rates if growth deteriorates even if inflation stays high.

“The primary challenge for the markets and investors is not the first rate hike — policy is still quite accommodative — but the trajectory thereafter,” Scott Ruesterholz, a portfolio manager at Insight Investment said in a note.

"With inflation already nearly 8%, the need to move quickly is enhanced by rising commodity prices, which threaten to keep inflation higher for even longer,” he said. "However, rising commodity prices act like a tax on the economy, squeeze disposable incomes, and will force consumers to either save less or spend less on discretionary items. This can slow the economy, and a slowing economy is typically one where central banks tighten less.”

Fed officials will update their rate forecasts and quarterly economic projections for the first time since December 2021.

Investors will also be looking for any details on the size and timing of when the Fed will begin shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

March 15 Tuesday 3:13PM New York / 1913 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.4575

0.4644

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.8275

0.8425

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-81/256

1.8573

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-32/256

2.0525

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-228/256

2.1118

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-24/256

2.1717

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-124/256

2.158

0.018

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-192/256

2.5847

0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-192/256

2.5002

0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 1.00

