TREASURIES-Yields reach four-month highs on stimulus hopes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit four-month highs on Tuesday and the yield curve steepened as hopes grew that U.S. lawmakers will agree on a deal for new stimulus.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pushed for a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, and said he would accept a deal worth more than $2.2 trillion despite opposition to large spending measures among his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic Democrats could reach a bipartisan deal as talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin approached a Tuesday deadline for reaching a deal that could pass Congress before Election Day on Nov. 3.

"Once again the market (is) pricing in some hope of a last minute fiscal package, and it seems like what we’ve heard from the speaker of the house has been encouraging enough to help risk assets and cause a little bit of a steepening of the U.S. yield curve," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose four basis points on the day to a high of 0.801%, the highest since June 10. The yields have traded in a tight range from 0.50% to 0.80% since April, with the exception of a brief spike to 0.96% in early June.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened to 65 basis points, the steepest since June 8.

Some investors are betting long-dated yields will rise after the Nov. 3 presidential election on the likelihood of greater fiscal spending to boost the economy, with Democrats expected to support a larger package if they win a majority in the Senate.

New government spending should improve the economic outlook but would also increase Treasury supply.

Ongoing weakness from Covid-related business disruptions, however, is likely to keep downward pressure on yields with the Federal Reserve also likely to act to keep rates near historical lows unless the economy shows improvement.

The Treasury Department will sell $22 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $17 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

October 20 Tuesday 3:06PM New York / 1906 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

173-15/32

-1-1/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

138-176/256

-0-60/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1472

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-204/256

0.1933

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-140/256

0.3425

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-180/256

0.5658

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-96/256

0.7974

0.035

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-220/256

1.3641

0.050

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-156/256

1.6031

0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -35.25 -0.25 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

