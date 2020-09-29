TREASURIES-Yields range-bound ahead of presidential debate, jobs data

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday, trading within a tight range as investors held off from making large moves ahead of the presidential debate later in the day and employment data due on Wednesday and Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR has opened or closed within a range of 0.65% to 0.70% for 15 consecutive sessions, said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. The yield opened 0.658% on Tuesday and was last trading lower at 0.651%.

The long bond US30YT=RRyield edged down 0.6 basis point to 1.417%. The two-year yield US2YT=RR was down 0.4 basis point on the day at 0.127%. The anchored two-year yield has pulled the yield curve, as measured by the spread between the two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB, slightly flatter.

"Treasuries are poised to make a move," said Brenner, pointing to the tightening trading range. "These are wound-up in a narrow range."

Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will go head-to-head in their first televised debate on Tuesday evening. With five weeks to go until the Nov. 3 general election, the stakes are high.

But the low levels of implied volatility measured by the MOVE index suggest investors believe the debate will be a non-event for financial markets, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

A light schedule of data releases at the start of the week has also kept Treasuries within a tight range. A breakout may be possible if there are major surprises in Wednesday's ADP National Employment Reportor Friday's closely watched U.S. monthly payrolls figures.

"The range-bound nature of the move (in Treasury yields) supports the notion of a collective reluctance to chase the price action ahead of Friday's jobs report," said Lyngen.

Treasuries have an opportunity to break out of the current ranges because of this week's pause in government note and bond issuance, said Brenner. The Treasury Department has issued more than $3 trillion in new debt since the end of February.

September 29 Tuesday 3:53PM New York / 1953 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC/d USc1

177-1/32

6/32

10YR TNotes DE/d TYc1

139-184/256

3/32

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0975

0.0992

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.105

0.1065

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-255/256

0.127

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1488

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-252/256

0.2531

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-132/256

0.4454

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-192/256

0.6512

-0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-252/256

1.4168

-0.006

YIELD CURVE

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

10-year vs 2-year yield

52.30

-0.30

30-year vs 5-year yield

116.30

0.80

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.