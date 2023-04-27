TREASURIES-Yields pop higher as debt ceiling, inflation worries fester

By David Randall

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Ten-year Treasury yields made their biggest intraday gain since March on Thursday while one-month yields jumped higher as investors weighed a coming showdown over the U.S. debt ceiling with economic data suggesting inflation could remain sticky.

The yield on one-month Treasury bills rose 10 basis points to 3.86% a day after the U.S. House of Representatives a bill that would raise the debt limit in exchange for sweeping spending cuts. The bill is not expected to pass the Senate.

The Treasury Department would no longer be able to pay all of its bills if an agreement is not reached by early summer.

Longer duration yields marched higher following data from the Commerce Department showing that gross domestic product rose at an 1.1% annualized rate in the first quarter, below the 2% rate expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Still, consumer spending grew at a faster pace than expected, while jobless claims fell to 230,000 from 246,000 the prior week, suggesting that household spending remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's most aggressive rate hiking cycle since the early 1980s. The central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting next week.

"The market was expecting inflation to moderate more than it has and this gives the Fed more ammunition to raise rates next week," said Lawrence Gillum, chief fixed income strategist at LPL Financial. "We’re not ready to call it a stagflationary environment yet but if inflation stays stubbornly high it will get there."

Following Thursday's data reports, investors are now pricing in a nearly 25% chance that the central bank raises rates by another 25 basis points at its June meeting, up from a 14% chance seen the day before.

"The Fed clearly needs to keep raising rates because of inflation and they are going to be raising rates right into a slowdown," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 9 basis points to 3.520%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 7.4 basis points to 3.763%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 13.2 basis points at 4.056%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.0725

5.209

0.066

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.855

5.0594

0.063

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-166/256

4.06

0.136

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-226/256

3.7918

0.124

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-172/256

3.5723

0.107

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-108/256

3.5554

0.099

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-212/256

3.5204

0.090

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-212/256

3.8872

0.081

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-132/256

3.7642

0.075

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.00 -2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.25 0.00

