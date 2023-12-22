TREASURIES-Yields pare losses, inflation moderates as expected

By Karen Brettell

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields pared losses on Friday but remained lower on the day after data showed that annual U.S. inflation slowed further below 3% in November and underlying price pressures continued to abate.

It comes after the market priced in aggressive expectations for moderating inflation.

“A lot of the market had probably already priced this in, and then also it’s the end of the year, there’s light trading, people are closing out positions probably before taking next week off,” said Will Compernolle, a macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York.

The data nonetheless boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve is close to cutting interest rates.

"By all angles I think inflation is at 2%. That doesn’t mean the Fed can declare mission accomplished because it's got to stay at 2% on a sustained basis, but this is all just coming down… so there’s a ton of good news here,” said Compernolle.

Traders see a rate cut in March as almost certain and are pricing in 160 basis points of reductions by December. FEDWATCH

Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, fell 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE price index increased 2.6% after rising 2.9% in October.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.1% in November, matching December's gain. The so-called core PCE price index advanced 3.2% year-on-year in November, the smallest rise since April 2021, after increasing 3.4% in October.

The data is the last major release this year, with many investors on holiday between Monday’s Christmas Day holiday and the New Year. The bond market will close early at 1400 EST on Friday and be closed on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last down 3 basis points on the day at 3.862%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 3 basis points to 4.317%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed one basis point to minus 45 basis points.

December 22 Friday 9:30AM New York / 1430 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2225

5.3766

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.0875

5.305

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-5/256

4.3168

-0.032

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-246/256

4.028

-0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-86/256

3.8496

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103

3.8767

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-52/256

3.8615

-0.033

20-year bond US20YT=RR

107-204/256

4.169

-0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-232/256

4.0053

-0.030

