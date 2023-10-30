TREASURIES-Yields pare gains after Treasury releases financing estimate

By Karen Brettell and Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared gains on Monday, with longer-dated debt briefly edging lower, after the Treasury Department said it expects to borrow $76 billion less this quarter than anticipated in the third quarter on expectations of higher revenue receipts.

The Treasury said it expects to borrow $776 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $852 billion the prior quarters, assuming an end of December cash balance of $750 billion, the department said in a statement.

"Given that it isn't on the higher end of expectations it’s causing some relief in the market," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC in New York.

Borrowing projections increased in the July to September quarter when the Treasury bumped its cash balances up from lean levels caused by the debt ceiling standoff in Congress.

"Now we're kind of back to normal in some sense," Simons said. "This is one of the more widely watched numbers for borrowing projections for a refunding announcement that I can recall."

Expectations of higher receipts will be somewhat offset by higher outlays, the Treasury said in an issuance update that is a key focus for the bond market.

A Treasury official said the increased revenue estimate was partly due to previously deferred income tax payments from California and some other states because of natural disasters that were now starting to flow into the Treasury.

"If anything, maybe, last quarter the Treasury might have been overly pessimistic about some of the fiscal flows," said Steven Zeng, U.S. rates strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"I don’t think an improvement or positive news (today) will help push the term premium back down. We still think the term premium has some room to move up," Zeng added.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last up 4.1 basis points at 4.886%, after reaching 4.922% earlier in the day. Last week the benchmark note hit a 16-year high of 5.021%.

The two-year US2YT=RR note's yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, rose 2.5 basis points to 5.037%.

The Treasury said in July that it expected to borrow $1.007 trillion in the third quarter, $274 billion more than it had predicted in May. The statement sparked a sell-off in bonds on concerns about the rapidly growing U.S. debt and widening budget deficit.

The Treasury on Wednesday will offer more details on the issuance breakdown.

Longer-dated yields have been rising on increased supply concerns and on expectations the Federal Reserve will hold rates higher for longer as it battles to bring inflation closer to its 2% annual target.

Total outstanding U.S. debt has grown to $33.7 trillion, from $31.5 trillion in June and has surged from $23.2 trillion in early 2020.

The U.S. central bank will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday when it is expected to hold rates steady, but may give fresh clues on whether a rate hike is likely in December.

Traders will be watching to see if Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicates that the tightening impact from the recent run-up in yields reduces the need for the Fed to keep hiking rates.

Markets are pricing in a 24.5% chance of a 25 basis points hike in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Jobs data for October due on Friday will also be watched for signs of the health of the labor market, which has remained stronger than many economists had expected.

Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. USNFAR=ECI

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2.1 basis points to 5.044%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -15.4 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.424%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.438%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

Oct. 30 Monday 3:45 p.m. New York / 1945 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3225

5.4659

-0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3175

5.5513

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

5.0374

0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-82/256

4.8739

0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-76/256

4.8075

0.037

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-240/256

4.8856

0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-52/256

4.8857

0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-108/256

5.2395

0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-232/256

5.0439

0.021

(Reporting by Karen Brettell, additionl reporting by Herbert Lash and Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)

