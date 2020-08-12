TREASURIES-Yields pare gains after strong demand for record 10-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped from one-month highs on Wednesday after the Treasury saw good demand for a record $38 billion auction of 10-year notes, but they remained higher on the day ahead of a 30-year bond auction on Thursday.

The 10-year notes sold with a high yield of 0.677%, less than a basis point lower than where they had traded before the sale. Indirect bidders, which includes fund managers and other investors, bought 65% of the notes, a larger share than average.

The auction “went off without a hitch,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said that it plans to continue to keep shifting more funding to longer-dated debt as it finances measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

"This whole week we're dealing with supply coming into the market," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last up one basis point at 0.670%, after getting as high as 0.691% before the auction, the highest since July 7.

Analysts said Treasuries remain attractive as they pay higher yields than comparable overseas debt, and as concerns over renewed economic weakness fuels strong demand for safe-haven debt.

The Federal Reserve has also committed to years of rock-bottom rates and is holding yields down through bond purchases.

“If you look at us, (to) international buyers we’re 'cheap' on a relative basis, and every backup has been met by demand,” Lederer said. “I don’t think the market is ready to really justify significantly higher rates.”

The Treasury will sell $26 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, which is a record large size for that tenor.

A record $48 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday also drew solid demand.

Yields rose earlier on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in July, with a measure of underlying inflation increasing by the most in 29-1/2 years.

"This is a pretty surprising report," Simons said. However, "year-over-year, you still see pretty weak readings. You have to look at the overall economy and how much slack there is," Simons added.

Treasuries have also weakened this week as risk appetite improved. The S&P 500 jumped on Wednesday, putting it just points away from its record closing high..N

August 12 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

178-26/32

-0-10/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-48/256

-0-16/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1065

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.1589

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-208/256

0.1878

-0.001

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-198/256

0.296

0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-48/256

0.4938

0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-148/256

0.6697

0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-204/256

1.1365

0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-52/256

1.3647

0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 -0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham and David Gregorio) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

