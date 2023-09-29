TREASURIES-Yields pare earlier losses after PCE data

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields pared some early losses on Friday after the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased slightly more than expected in August.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 4.6 basis points to 5.025%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 6.1 basis points at 4.536%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash)

