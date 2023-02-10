TREASURIES-Yields on the rise as investors await next week's CPI print

By Matt Tracy

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors continued to digest last week's strong employment report and await next week's latest consumer price index and retail sales figures.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled on Feb. 14 to release January's CPI data, which is expected to show that headline prices rose 0.4% on the month, and also a 0.4% increase in core prices. USCPI=ECI, USCPF=ECI

Despite these forecasts, however, investors have expressed caution over the possibility of a stronger-than-expected CPI print, which could in turn sway the U.S. Federal Reserve's path forward for interest rates.

"I think it's probably going to fall in line pretty much on CPI," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of rates trading at BTIG. "But the CPI number is a lot higher than it's been, and I think there's quite a bit of betting going on that we are going to see some stronger CPI data."

Treasury yields jumped last week after U.S. employment data showed a 517,000 uptick in jobs through January, leading many investors to reconsider the odds that the Fed raises its federal funds rate beyond the 5.00%-5.25% peak previously expected.

Yields fell slightly on Thursday after investors digested jobless claims numbers, which came in slightly higher than economists' forecasts but remained at levels consistent with a tight labor market.

They picked up the same afternoon after weaker demand than expected in a 30-year bond auction - the last of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply sold this week.

Yields continued rising on Friday after the University of Michigan's preliminary report showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but that expectations of higher inflation continue to persist.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.749%, their highest since Jan. 6. They have fallen from a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21, based on expectations that Fed tightening will lead to a recession this year.

Meanwhile, two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 4.525%, the highest since Nov. 30.

"I can see (an increase of) another 50 basis points from the Fed," BTIG's di Galoma said. "But I think the (overall) market is kind of struggling with how much more the Fed has to do, and I think that's why rates are rising."

Following the CPI report next week, the U.S. Census Bureau will release its January retail sales report, another datapoint watched closely by the Fed and market.

This is expected to show retail sales rebounding 1.6% in January after falling 1.1% in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists. USRSL=ECI

In addition to domestic datapoints, yields have also risen on increased concerns about inflation after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day.

Investors are pricing in expectations for higher inflation as the jobs market remains strong. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US5YTIP=RR were at 2.50% on Friday, or 2.50% per annum for five years. This is up from 2.33% before the jobs data on Feb. 2, and from 2.13% on Jan. 18.

Feb. 10, Friday at 3:09 p.m. New York/2009 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.6475

4.7656

0.025

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.745

4.9265

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-70/256

4.5149

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-112/256

4.2015

0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-20/256

3.9297

0.049

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-212/256

3.8584

0.055

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-244/256

3.7473

0.064

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-124/256

3.964

0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-88/256

3.8311

0.076

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.75 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.00 -1.75 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com; Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.