TREASURIES-Yields on 2-month bills jump on debt ceiling concerns

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Yields on 2-month U.S. Treasury bills jumped on Wednesday on rising concerns that the U.S. Treasury Department could hit its debt limit by the June deadline.

Top U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to accept their package or make a counter-offer, while a top Democrat said the Senate might try to advance a "clean" debt-ceiling hike next week.

Markets want to avoid bills that will mature when there is a risk that the U.S. could hit its debt limit.

The yield on the 2-month Treasury US2MT=RR bill, which matures on June 27, rose 27 bps to 5.254%.

