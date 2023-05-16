TREASURIES -Yields on 1-month T-bill hit fresh record high

May 16 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. short-dated T-bills jumped in early London trade on Wednesday on concerns about the outcome of negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling.

Investors keep selling off bonds that will mature when there is a risk that the U.S. could hit its debt limit.

President Joe Biden's administration and Republicans in the U.S. Congress are in talks to end a standoff over raising the $31.4 trillion ceiling, haggling over different proposals that both claim to cut deficits by trillions of dollars.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday it still expects to be able to pay the U.S. government's bills only through June 1, maintaining pressure on congressional Republicans and the White House to reach a deal.

Yields on the 1-month Treasury bill US1MT=RR rose 24 bps to a fresh record high of 5.837%, while yields on the 2-month T-bill US2MT=RR climbed 15 bps to 5.068%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.