TREASURIES-Yields off highs, curve rebounds from earlier flattening

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Yields held just below three-year highs on Thursday and the yield curve rebounded, after earlier reaching its flattest level in more than two years, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it would hike rates more aggressively than expected to tame soaring inflation.

Safe-haven demand boosted bond purchases earlier on Thursday after the Kremlin said that there was no deal to end its war with Ukraine, though talks are ongoing.

Investors also evaluated how the Fed's hawkish plans to raise rates will impact growth. It raised rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, its first hike in more than three years.

The market is pricing in “volatility, broadly speaking on the geopolitical front as well as digesting the very hawkish Fed sentiment,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “A lot had gotten priced into global bonds and you’re starting to see a bit of a respite in the selloff across the globe.”

The yield curve steepened, reversing an earlier flattening as investors priced in a faster pace of rate hikes and a higher terminal rate, the neutral interest rate seen as consistent with full employment and stable prices.

Most Fed policymakers now see the federal funds rate rising to a range between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2022, the equivalent of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at each of the Fed's six remaining policy meetings this year. They project it will climb to 2.8% next year - above the 2.4% level that officials now feel would work to slow the economy.

Investors are concerned that aggressive tightening will dent growth and potentially tip the economy into recession.

“The market still doesn’t really truly believe that a sharp path of rate hikes is not going to lead to a meaningful slowdown in growth, so the curve continues to retain its flattening bias,” Rajappa said.

Fed policymakers marked down their gross domestic product growth estimate for 2022 to 2.8%, from the 4% projected in December, as they began to analyze the new risks facing the global economy.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR and 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 1.936% and 2.174%, respectively, after reaching 2.002% and 2.246% on Wednesday, both the highest since May 2019.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to 19 basis points, the smallest yield gap since March 2020, before rebounding back to 24 basis points.

An inversion of the two-year, 10-year part of the curve is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession is likely to follow in the next few years.

Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, noted that on average it took around three years from the first Fed hike for the economy to tip into recession though all but one of those recessions occurred within 37 months when the 2s10s curve inverted before the hiking cycle ended.

Analysts say that the U.S. central bank could use roll-offs from its massive $8.9 trillion bond holdings to help re-steepen the yield curve if it gets too flat, or inverts.

The Fed said on Wednesday it expects to begin reducing its balance sheet "at a coming meeting." Powell told reporters that policymakers had made "excellent progress on that front and could finalize details at their next policy meeting in May.

The five-year notes and 30-year bond curve US5US30=TWEB also shrank to 24 basis points on Thursday, the smallest yield differential since September 2018, and was last at 31 basis points.

The three-year, 10-year and five-year, 10-year yield curves also moved back into positive territory, after earlier inverting. US3US10=TWEB, US5US10=TWEB

Some analysts also see the possibility that the Fed could hike rates by 50 basis points at its May of June meetings if inflation does not show any signs of abating. Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points in May and a 45% chance of a 50-basis point increase. FEDWATCH

March 17 Thursday 10:03 a.m. New York / 1403 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.395

0.4009

-0.058

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.8125

0.8272

-0.033

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-43/256

1.9364

-0.033

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-232/256

2.1292

-0.033

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-180/256

2.1525

-0.044

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-240/256

2.1965

-0.030

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-88/256

2.1742

-0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-236/256

2.5734

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-120/256

2.465

0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 10.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.75 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.