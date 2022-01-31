TREASURIES-Yields near 2-year highs, 2-year Treasuries on pace for worst month since '09

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Yields of U.S. Treasuries that are most sensitive to inflation expectations hovered near their highest levels since February 2020 on Monday, capping a bond market selloff this month that by some measures is the worst in 13 years.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was was down 0.5 basis points at 1.167%. Yields have increased 45 basis points in January in the largest monthly increase since January 2009.

The steep increases in yields, which rise as bond prices fall, come as investors scramble to digest a hawkish move by the Federal Reserve that few anticipated as recently as three months ago.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said Friday that the company anticipates five rate hikes this year, while analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it sees seven.

"The Fed is making a catch-up move, and it's causing speculation in the market about how far they will go to tame inflation," said Matt Lloyd, Chief Investment Strategist at Advisors Asset Management, who sees the central bank raising rates three times this year.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic over the weekend bolstered bets of aggressive policy tightening in an interview with the Financial Times when he did not rule out the central bank raising interest rates by 50 basis points at its March meeting.

"Every option is on the table for every meeting. If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would] be appropriate, then I’m going to lean into that," Bostic said.

Bond yields will likely continue to rise as markets start to price in the possibility of up to five interest rate hikes over the next 12 months, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The notion that the Fed is preparing for a lengthy hiking campaign is certainly well communicated by policymakers at this stage. The only open questions are those of lift-off magnitude and ongoing pace," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 0.2 basis points to 1.779%, leaving it on track for its largest monthly rise since March 2021. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR up 1.6 basis points to 2.099, also in line for its largest monthly increase since March 2021.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 60.6 basis points, near its flattest since October 2020.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.392%, near its highest since Jan. 14.

January 31 Monday 1:57PM New York / 1857 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1825

0.1851

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.4575

0.4649

0.031

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-108/256

1.1687

-0.003

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-72/256

1.3741

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-116/256

1.6144

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-10/256

1.744

-0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-100/256

1.7785

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-88/256

2.1657

0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-8/256

2.1002

0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.75 -1.00 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

