TREASURIES-Yields near 2-month lows as weaker economic data pile up

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered near two-month lows on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, helping cement expectations the Federal Reserve will not feel pressure to raise interest rates again to slow inflation.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000 for the week ended Nov. 11, above the 220,000 claims that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

A weaker labor market is widely seen as a boost to the Fed's fight against inflation as it has the potential to sap consumer spending.

The slowing jobs market and weaker-than-expected consumer inflation data released earlier this week prompted market participants to revise their forecasts for future action by the U.S. central bank. Futures markets now predict a nearly 100% chance Fed policymakers will hold rates steady at their Dec. 12-13 meeting, up from 85% a week ago before the softer inflationreading, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Markets also see a 33% chance the Fed begins cutting rates in March, up from 12% a week ago.

The National Association of Homebuilders' index of builder confidence, meanwhile, fell to 34 in November from 40 in October, the lowest reading since December 2022.

"As growth slows, the unemployment rate will likely edge back above 4%," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. "That will force the Fed to start balancing its mandate for price stability with its mandate for maximum employment, and likely tee up a pivot to interest rate cuts by mid-2024."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 8.4 basis points at 4.453%, slightly above the two-month intraday low of 4.42% hit on Wednesday following a deal that averted a U.S. government shutdown. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 5.9 basis points at 4.633%.

The benchmark 10-year yield has fallen nearly 60 basis points since hitting a 16-year high of 5.02% in mid-October, thanks in part to a combination of easing concerns about Treasury supply and growing concerns about the strength of consumers.

The declines in yields, usually a sign of investor demand for safe havens, have come at the same time as a swift fall in oil prices to their lowest levels since July.

Analysts and bond strategists expect the 10-year yield to fall to 4% a year from now, a Reuters poll found.

"The lags in monetary policy are catching up with the economy now, from input costs to industrial production to labor," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Now, the fight shifts from inflation to preserving economic growth and averting recession."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 7.4 basis points at 4.842%.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

November 16 Thursday 3:32PM New York / 2032 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.25

5.4085

-0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1825

5.4098

-0.030

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-74/256

4.8417

-0.074

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

4.591

-0.090

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-244/256

4.431

-0.095

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-100/256

4.4708

-0.091

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-100/256

4.4511

-0.086

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-72/256

4.827

-0.065

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-232/256

4.6317

-0.060

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

