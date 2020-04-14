TREASURIES-Yields narrowly mixed, market optimistic about virus outlook

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed in rangebound tradingon Tuesday, as investors lacked incentives to move decisively in either direction even as they were cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the coronavirus outbreak and looked forward to the reopening of the economy.

"The balance of headlines on the coronavirus is significantly more positive than negative," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

He added that people are looking at the type of U.S. recovery that can happen once the virus is gotten under control.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Tuesday a V-shaped recovery is still possible if businesses and households are still able to pay their bills and if testing for the virus becomes widely available.

Jefferies' Simons said if not a V-shaped recovery, the U.S. we can probably have more like a check mark-shaped rebound, in which a downturn is followed a prolonged but slow recovery.

The optimism was borne out of reports that the virus outbreak was slowing in many parts of the country.

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. So far this week, deaths have increased by about 7% per day on average compared with 14% last week and 30% many days in March. Cases this week are up an average of 5% per day compared with 7.8% last week and 30% per day in March.

In New York, the total number of people hospitalized fell for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, a further sign the state at the epicenter may be at the peak of its crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks were also higher on the day.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RRedged higher to 0.753% from 0.749% late on Monday.

Evercore ISI fixed income strategist Stan Shipley said it feels like the 10-year yield is starting to form a base.

"When you come down this far from 2.0% in the 10-year, it takes a while to form a base here," Shipley said. "We're not saying rates are going to jump from here. Too early for that."

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.409%, up from 1.39% on Monday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were last at 0.231%, down from Monday's 0.243%.

The yield curve has flattened a little bit on Tuesday, with the spread between the 10-year and the 2-year narrowing to 50 basis points, from about 52 basis points on Monday. The curve has been steepening since the beginning of the health crisis as investors have priced out any rate increase in the immediate future.

BMO Capital Markets said steepening is the path of least resistance for the yield curve.

"The curve has become largely a directional trade as the 2-year sector remains well-anchored in the 20-30 bp (basis-point) range with dim prospects for a breakout of any significance," BMO said in a research note.

April 14 Tuesday 2:16 PM New York / 1816 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

177-27/32

-0-9/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-60/256

0-40/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.205

0.2085

-0.056

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.225

0.2284

-0.051

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-74/256

0.227

-0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-226/256

0.2893

-0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-108/256

0.414

-0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-32/256

0.6066

-0.018

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-36/256

0.7456

-0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

114-168/256

1.3975

0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.