TREASURIES-Yields move lower ahead of Fed chair's Senate testimony

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Tuesday as the market awaited testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee on the government's economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 2.4 basis points at 0.7176%

Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, said Powell is expected to continue his messaging from recent days in terms of the economic outlook being unclear and the Fed's willingness to take additional action.

"It would not be surprising if he continues to nudge Congress toward further fiscal stimulus," Merz added.

Powell said in prepared remarks for the hearing released on Monday that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was "critical" to the U.S. central bank's ability to expand credit throughout the economy to offset the blow from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's auction of $20 billion of 20-year bonds should be met with "plenty of demand," according to Merz.

"It provides one more financing option for the Treasury and it fills a need for some investors who are more active on the long end of the curve," he said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1 basis point at 0.1733%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 55.24 basis points, about 6 basis points higher than on Monday's close.

Bids submitted in a Tuesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $1 billion backed by mortgage-backed securities, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.

May 19 Tuesday 8:49AM New York / 1349 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.13

0.1322

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1575

0.1598

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-232/256

0.1733

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

0.2222

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-24/256

0.3558

-0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-172/256

0.5482

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-28/256

0.7176

-0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-68/256

1.4451

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.25 -0.75 (By Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

