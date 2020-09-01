TREASURIES-Yields move higher after U.S. manufacturing data

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Tuesday after data showed the country's manufacturing activity accelerated to a more than 1-1/2 year high in August.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 2.3 basis points at 0.7163%.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 56.0 last month from 54.2 in July. That was the highest level since January 2019 and marked three straight months of growth. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing.

It followed data out of China and Europe that showed an uptick in manufacturing last month. L8N2FT5US

Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management, said the data helped boost yields, which jumped last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of a new policy framework involving higher inflation.

"It's all about inflation expectations, which have risen a little bit here from where they were," he said.

Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco, said that the Treasury market was consolidative after yields fell on Monday largely due to a big month-end duration index extension.

"There's still an underlying bid in the market because the Fed is going to maintain its zero-rate posture," Rupert said.

Looming large this week is Friday's release of August employment data, which could shed light on the pace of the economic recovery.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1368%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 57.60 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Monday's close.

September 1 Tuesday 10:47 AM New York / 1447 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1068

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-250/256

0.1368

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-234/256

0.1542

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-226/256

0.2736

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-8/256

0.4954

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-32/256

0.7163

0.023

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-152/256

1.2618

0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-48/256

1.4918

0.040

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 0.25

