TREASURIES-Yields move higher after JPMorgan buys First Republic assets

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Monday after JPMorgan JPM.N said it would buy most of the assets of First Republic Bank FRC.N, the troubled lender seized by regulators at the weekend.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose a further 7.8 basis points from its morning level to 4.12%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR ticked up 7.2 basis points to 3.55%, while the yield on 30-year notes US30YT=RR rose 7.6 basis points to just under 3.80%.

Ten-year yields have seen little in the way of significant shifts in recent weeks, as the market continues to price in a 25-basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve's next Federal Open Markets Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Monday's upward tick comes after news that the government had seized First Republic and JPMorgan would acquire most of the its assets, the latest development in banking sector turmoil.

"The short-term fluctuations are probably driven more by news around First Republic," said Eric Winograd, senior U.S. economist at money manager AllianceBernstein in New York.

First Republic's demise is likely to lead banks and other lenders to further tighten credit standards, Winograd said.

"That will do some of the Fed's work for them, and so it mitigates the need for additional rate hikes," Winograd said.

The gap between two- and 10-year Treasury yields US2US10=TWEB - a closely watched indicator of economic expectations - was last at negative 56.5 basis points.

Monday's Treasury selloff also comes amid expectations of a slew of corporate bond issuance ahead of Wednesday's Fed meeting, including from Facebook parent Meta.

"Anytime a new deal comes, there are Treasury hedges that get put on either before or at the time of pricing," said Tom di Galoma, co-head of rates trading at BTIG in New York.

The latest purchasing managers' index data on Monday from ISM and S&P showed continued improvement in April, albeit at a slower pace than in March.

GDP figures last week showed slower economic growth than expected, while the personal consumption expenditure index rose from the previous quarter.

Several other key economic indicators will be released this week. These include the Friday release of non-farm payroll employment figures, which will help the Fed gauge how much further it needs to go in fighting inflation.

May 1 Monday 1:33PM New York / 1733 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN3 UScv1

129-29/32

-1-24/32

10YR TNotes JUN3 TYcv1

114-168/256

-0-140/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.895

5.0217

-0.082

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.89

5.094

0.042

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-137/256

4.12

0.056

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-196/256

3.8342

0.056

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-130/256

3.6085

0.070

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-124/256

3.584

0.079

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-148/256

3.5509

0.099

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-240/256

3.7973

0.120

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.25 0.25 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Will Dunham and Alexander Smith) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

