TREASURIES-Yields move higher after 3-day stall; Powell eyed

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 3 - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, as investors looked to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell on Thursday for signs the central bank was set to acknowledge the risk of a rapid rise in rates.

Powell is set to speak at 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT) before a virtual Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit and will be eyed for any clues to a possible change in Fed language ahead of the March 16-17 policy meeting.

The benchmark 10-year note was poised to snap a 3-day streak of declines following a jump to a one-year high of 1.614 percent last week, with many Fed officials having downplayed the rise in recent days.

On Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments acknowledging concern over the possibility of a rapid rise in yields dampening economic activity were notable. Comments from many other Fed officials since Powell's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee last week largely shrugged off the spike in yields.

"Today we are rising a little bit on concerns that some of the central bankers around the world are not taking the move higher in rates seriously enough," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty, a lot of folks are concerned that rates can continue to rise the Fed doesn’t push back and if central banks don’t push back sufficiently."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 6.2 basis points to 1.477%.

Economic data was a mixed bag, with the ADP National Employment report showing private payrolls rose by 117,000 in Febryary, short of the 177,000 estimate, although January was revised upward to 195,000. The data comes ahead of Friday's payrolls report from the Labor Department, with estimates calling for nonfarm payrolls to rise by 180,000.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management on the services showed a decrease in February to 55.3, short of the 58.7 estimate but still above the 50 mark that indicated expansion.

The yield on 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.6 basis points to 2.261%.

March 3 Wednesday 11:09AM New York / 1609 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN1 UScv1

158-9/32

-1-6/32

10YR TNotes JUN1 TYcv1

133-4/256

-0-136/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.06

0.0609

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-249/256

0.1387

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-134/256

0.2872

0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-224/256

0.73

0.053

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

1.1437

0.061

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-192/256

1.4773

0.062

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-164/256

2.2607

0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.50 0.25

