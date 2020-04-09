TREASURIES-Yields mostly steady as jobless claims top 6 mln for second week

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 9 - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims remained huge due to the shuttering of non-essential businesses and services across the nation to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was last at 0.746%, down 1.8 basis points in morning trading. That was roughly 2 basis points higher than where it stood just before the Federal Reserve early on Thursday announced an aggressive new effort to prop up the economy.

Gary Pollack, managing director of fixed income at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York, said the bad economic news will make the safety and liquidity of Treasuries more attractive.

"Because of a flight-to-safety trade, I think that's what Treasuries are benefiting from as we get more evidence of the economic impact from the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

Data on the number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell slightly last week to 6.6 million from an upwardly revised 6.87 million in the prior week.

The Fed, meanwhile, rolled out a $2.3 trillion plan to help midsized businesses and state and local governments.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2374%, down 1.9 basis points.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 52 basis points, roughly the same as Wednesday's close.

Bids submitted in a Thursday morning four-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $2.5 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. There were no bids submitted for an 85-day repo operation.

April 9 Thursday 9:05AM New York / 1405 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.195

0.1983

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.225

0.229

-0.004

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-69/256

0.2374

-0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-208/256

0.3128

-0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-70/256

0.4443

-0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-244/256

0.6319

-0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-36/256

0.746

-0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

115-88/256

1.3717

0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.25 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 0.75 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

