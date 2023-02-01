TREASURIES-Yields mostly fall as market sees a dovish Fed

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected by 25 basis points and promised "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs to slow the pace of inflation, but the market insisted on finding a dovish stance from the U.S. central bank.

The Fed lifted its key overnight lending rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% in a widely expected move. But the Fed in a statement pushed back against investor expectations that it was ready to flag the end of its tightening cycle, a view the market has embraced because rate hikes are slowing the U.S. economy.

Fed policymakers at the end of a two-day meeting said "ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate" for policy to be "sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."

The market initially took the statement as being hawkish, sending yields at first higher, as there were expectations "ongoing increases" would be changed or down-scaled, said Blake Gwinn, head of rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"There was disappointment when that was not removed and it was just repeated," he said. "People had expected there would be a bit of dovish direction" and that "the market was going to glom onto any dovish tidbit."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told a news conference that "there is a path to getting inflation to 2% without a significant economic decline."

The market embraced the comment, sending the 10-year yield as low as 3.387% at one point. Stocks markets also jumped on Powell's comments. Economic data in the morning suggested a cooling economy while the labor market remains strong, a combination the market believes will allow the Fed to cut rates later this year.

Fed fund futures were choppy, as the market priced in a peak overnight rate of 4.893% in June that then declines to 4.395% in December on expectations the Fed cuts rates in the latter half of the year as the economy slows considerably.

U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in January, the ADP National Employment report showed, while U.S. manufacturing contracted further last month, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said in a separate report.

Other data showed a strong labor market. U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. ISM data suggested factories did not appear to be laying off workers in large numbers.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 10.2 basis points to 3.559%.

The yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the shorter-dated yields are higher than longer-dated maturities, remained inverted at -69.4 basis points.

Feb. 1 Wednesday 3:41 p.m. New York / 2041 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.54

4.6565

-0.036

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6375

4.8148

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-14/256

4.096

-0.111

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-76/256

3.7671

-0.147

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-6/256

3.4948

-0.141

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-76/256

3.4518

-0.140

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-240/256

3.4057

-0.123

20-year bond US20YT=RR

104-128/256

3.6775

-0.109

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-12/256

3.5593

-0.102

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 1.75

