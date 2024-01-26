TREASURIES-Yields mostly fall as inflation data continues to moderate

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields mostly fell on Friday as traders bid up prices after data showed inflation continued to moderate in December in a further sign the Federal Reserve may be able to engineer a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% last month, as economists had forecast, and 2.9% year over year, a reading that was one-tenth less than they expected.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.