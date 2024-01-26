News & Insights

TREASURIES-Yields mostly fall as inflation data continues to moderate

January 26, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields mostly fell on Friday as traders bid up prices after data showed inflation continued to moderate in December in a further sign the Federal Reserve may be able to engineer a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% last month, as economists had forecast, and 2.9% year over year, a reading that was one-tenth less than they expected.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Barbara Lewis)

