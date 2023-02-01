TREASURIES-Yields mostly fall after Fed signals 'ongoing' rate increases

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Treasury yields mostly fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected by 25 basis points and promised "ongoing" increases in borrowing costs as it keeps tightening monetary policy to slow the pace of inflation.

The Fed lifted its key overnight lending rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% in a widely expected move. But the Fed in a statement pushed back against investor expectations that it was ready to flag the end of its tightening cycle.

"The (Federal Open Market) Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Fed said.

"The big point is what remains, and that is the word 'ongoing,'" said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

"The Fed expects 'ongoing' rate increases to address the inflation problem," Price said. "That implies more than just one rate hike yet to come. It was really that word that people are concentrating on."

U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in January, the ADP National Employment report showed, while U.S. manufacturing contracted further last month, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said in a separate report.

"There's hope that the Fed statement will be dovish. ADP was weaker than expected, which plays into the (market's) dovish message," Stan Shipley, market strategist at Evercore ISI, said before the statement's release.

But other data showed a resilient labor market, bolstering arguments the Fed will raise rates to above 5% as officials have projected and keep them there into next year.

U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, and ISM data suggested factories did not appear to be laying off workers in large numbers.

Fed fund futures rose after the state, with the market pricing a peak overnight rate of 4.935% in June. But futures showed that rate declining to 4.503% in December on expectations the Fed cuts rates in the second half of 2023.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 5.3 basis points to 3.608%.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

The yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the shorter-dated yields are higher than longer-dated maturities, remained inverted at -74.8 basis points.

Feb. 1 Wednesday 2:25 p.m. New York / 1925 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5625

4.6798

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6575

4.8361

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-202/256

4.2363

0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-230/256

3.9112

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-124/256

3.6137

-0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-168/256

3.5559

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-56/256

3.4901

-0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-164/256

3.7377

-0.049

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-28/256

3.6083

-0.053

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.25 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 0.75 (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by David Randall; editing by Barbara Lewis, Sharon Singleton and Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

