TREASURIES-Yields mixed, but market more optimistic about virus outlook

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters_ - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Tuesday, with those on the long end drifting higher, as investors were cautiously optimistic that the United States was nearing the apex of the coronavirus outbreak and looked forward to the reopening of the economy.

"I think there is more optimism in the market. The question we're now getting is: Are we going to open up the economy soon? Is there going to be some risk-taking?," said Stan Shipley, fixed-income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

"If we're going to do that, investors which have piled into Treasuries here are gradually going to migrate to more risky assets," he added.

The optimism was borne out of reports that the virus outbreak was slowing in New York and some other states.

On Monday, the United States reported about 1,500 new COVID-19 fatalities, below last week's running tally of roughly 2,000 deaths every 24 hours.

As a result, New York and six other northeastern states said on Monday they would formulate a regional plan to gradually lift social-distancing restrictions that have shut down non-essential businesses and schools.

On the Pacific Coast, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington state said they also would take a regional approach.

U.S. stocks were also higher on the day.

In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR slipped to 0.740% from 0.749% late on Monday.

Evercore's Shipley said it feels like the 10-year yield is starting to form a base.

"When you come down this far from 2.0% in the 10-year, it takes a while to form a base here," Shipley said. "We're not saying rates are going to jump from here. Too early for that."

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.404%, up from 1.39% on Monday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were last at 0.235%, down from Monday's 0.243%.

The yield curve has flattened a little bit on Tuesday, with the spread between the 10-year and the 2-year narrowing to 50 basis points, from about 52 basis points on Monday. The curve has been steepening since the beginning of the health crisis as investors have priced out any rate increase in the immediate future.

BMO Capital Markets said steepening is the path of least resistance for the yield curve.

"The curve has become largely a directional trade as the 2-year sector remains well-anchored in the 20-30 bp (basis-point) range with dim prospects for a breakout of any significance," BMO said in a research note.

April 14 Tuesday 10:54AM New York / 1454 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

177-30/32

-0-6/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-76/256

0-56/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.21

0.2136

-0.050

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.235

0.2385

-0.041

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-72/256

0.231

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.2919

-0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-112/256

0.4108

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-40/256

0.602

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-44/256

0.7425

-0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

114-124/256

1.404

0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.25 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

