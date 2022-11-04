TREASURIES-Yields mixed as soft spots in jobs data spur Fed pivot hopes

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Treasury yields were mixed on Friday after government data showed U.S. payrolls increasing more than expected in October, but a slower pace of job growth spurred market hopes the Federal Reserve could downsize its interest rate hikes in December.

The Labor Department's employment report also showed moderating wageincreases, a decrease in household employment and a drop in the prime age employment-to-population ratio, renewing speculation of a long-awaited Fed policy "pivot."

"At the end of the day the pace of job growth for the month has been decelerating and the employment rate did go up," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.

"But the unemployment rate going up was primarily because there are fewer people in the labor force and the pace of job growth per month is still quite strong," he said.

Regardless of some mitigating data, Price said "the Fed is going to have to go higher than people currently expect, even though those expectations have risen."

The timing of an eventual Fed pivot remains uncertain, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA. The market has repeatedly bet the past six months on a policy reversal only to be disappointed by stubbornly high inflation and tight labor market conditions, he cautioned.

"Household employment hasn't been rising all year and there is a bit of divergence between what's happening in the household sector and what's happening in the payrolls sector," he added.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said there was a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than those delivered in recent months, but Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected.

Yields on shorter-dated notes fell, while those on longer-dated notes and bonds remained higher.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RRrose 4.7 basis points to 4.171%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3 basis points at 4.671%.

The yield spread between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, a recession harbinger when the spread inverts and turns negative, was at -50.4 basis points, having briefly touched -71.8 basis points when the jobs report was released.

The 30-year yield US30YT=RR rose 9.6 basis points to 4.249%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.457%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging close to 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.537%.

Nov. 4 Friday 1:06 PM New York / 1706 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.0325

4.1287

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.4325

4.5948

-0.004

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-114/256

4.671

-0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-10/256

4.6026

-0.033

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-2/256

4.3485

-0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-108/256

4.2636

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

88-176/256

4.171

0.047

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-100/256

4.4979

0.077

30-year bond US30YT=RR

79-4/256

4.2485

0.096

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.25 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.00 -1.25

