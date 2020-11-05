TREASURIES-Yields mixed as market awaits election results, jobs data

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday as national election results remained uncertain and investors awaited Friday's October employment report.

Longer-dated yields bounced up from three-week lows reached earlier in the session.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which touched its lowest since mid-October at 0.718%, was last up less than a basis point at 0.7763%. The 30-year bond yield US30YT=RR also hit a three-week low of 1.48% and was last down less than a basis point at 1.5424%.

"The market's really adrift here trying to figure out what to focus on next," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, pointing to still-incomplete results from Tuesday's election, rising coronavirus cases, and Friday's release of jobs data.

Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to an election win over Republican President Donald Trump, but his party is falling short of expectations in congressional elections. Still, potential runoffs in Georgia could determine control of the Senate, where Republicans are in the majority.

Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said a divided national government would mean a smaller stimulus plan to aid the virus-battered economy.

"There'll be less spending and less fiscal stimulus and that means the (U.S. Federal Reserve) has to continue to keep rates lower for longer and we'll get slower growth and less inflation," she said.

The Fed wrapped up its two-day policy meeting with no surprises, saying the central bank would maintain its loose monetary policy and pledging to do what it can to sustain an economic recovery.

Ahead of October jobs data due out on Friday, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 751,000 for the week ended Oct. 31, compared with 758,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 732,000 applications in the latest week.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to mid-October levels at 56.90 basis points earlier in the session. It was last up less than a basis point at 62.20 basis points. It had widened to as much as 77 basis points on Wednesday.

November 5 Thursday 3:52PM New York / 2152 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

0.1487

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-208/256

0.189

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-150/256

0.3339

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-152/256

0.5594

0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-148/256

0.7763

0.008

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-188/256

1.313

-0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-4/256

1.5424

-0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.75 0.25

